Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 382.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,616 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 2,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Voya Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Voya Financial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.30 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.19 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

