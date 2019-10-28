W.H. Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

W.H. Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) shares were down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.10 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.10 ($0.63), approximately 1,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.64).

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.69.

In other W.H. Ireland Group news, insider Philip Tansey purchased 18,000 shares of W.H. Ireland Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £7,200 ($9,408.08).

About W.H. Ireland Group (LON:WHI)

WH Ireland Group plc, a financial services company, provides private wealth management, wealth planning, and corporate and institutional broking services primarily in the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management, and Corporate and Institutional Broking. The Wealth Management segment provides bespoke wealth management solutions and independent financial advisory services to retail clients.

