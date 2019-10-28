Wagner Bowman Management Corp Sells 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 price objective (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.06.

AMZN stock opened at $1,761.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,771.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,844.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.