Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,307,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,604 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,509,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,562,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,158,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,373,429,000 after acquiring an additional 918,097 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $130.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a market cap of $234.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

