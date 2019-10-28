Warburg Research Analysts Give WashTec (ETR:WSU) a €61.80 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €61.80 ($71.86) target price on WashTec (ETR:WSU) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on WashTec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on WashTec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get WashTec alerts:

WashTec stock opened at €42.50 ($49.42) on Friday. WashTec has a one year low of €44.60 ($51.86) and a one year high of €74.40 ($86.51). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.75 million and a P/E ratio of 21.08.

WashTec Company Profile

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.