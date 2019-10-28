Washington Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,800 Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 612,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,587,040. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Several analysts have commented on SLB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

In related news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

