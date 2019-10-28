Washington Capital Management Inc. Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $54,079.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,395 shares of company stock valued at $158,388. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAR traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.16. 21,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $142.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.25.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

VAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.