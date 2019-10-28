Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Washington Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.5% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.17. 68,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.98 and its 200 day moving average is $189.60. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $138.65 and a twelve month high of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cascend Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.56.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

