Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s FY2020 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WM. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $111.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $83.28 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 360,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 113,173 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 45,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.