Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 6,950.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,763,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Waste Management by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,395,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,771,000 after purchasing an additional 501,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Management by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,904,000 after purchasing an additional 435,062 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM stock opened at $111.35 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.28 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,347 shares of company stock worth $1,585,155 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

