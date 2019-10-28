Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $271.44

Water Intelligence PLC (LON:WATR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.44 and traded as high as $297.92. Water Intelligence shares last traded at $282.50, with a volume of 21,600 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 271.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.43.

Water Intelligence Company Profile (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc, formerly Qonnectis plc, provides leak detection and remediation services. The Company offers a range of solutions (including products) for residential, commercial and municipal customers. The Company’s segments include Royalties from franchisees, Corporate-operated Stores and Other activities, including product and equipment sales.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.