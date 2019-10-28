WAX Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One WAX token can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Huobi, Tidex and Radar Relay. WAX has a market capitalization of $22.27 million and $635,627.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00217238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.44 or 0.01482846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029047 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00116428 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WAX

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,770,303,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,205,646 tokens. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Huobi, Bittrex, Upbit, Kucoin, C2CX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bibox, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

