Wedbush Analysts Give Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) a $86.00 Price Target

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been given a $86.00 target price by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.78. The company had a trading volume of 369,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,209. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.05. Starbucks has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,025,330.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,652 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

