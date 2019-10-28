Wedbush Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OMER. BidaskClub lowered Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group set a $32.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

OMER stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 409,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,414. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $795.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.84. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was up 1476.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at $530,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omeros by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Omeros by 2.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Omeros by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

