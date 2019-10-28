Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ: NEWT) recently:

10/24/2019 – NEWTEK Business Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2019 – NEWTEK Business Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2019 – NEWTEK Business Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/9/2019 – NEWTEK Business Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

10/3/2019 – NEWTEK Business Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2019 – NEWTEK Business Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/20/2019 – NEWTEK Business Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NEWTEK Business Services stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 68.61% and a return on equity of 9.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 119.59%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $41,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,029,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,566,231.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,698 shares of company stock worth $56,379. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 64.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

