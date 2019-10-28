Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HEXO (HEXO)

HEXO (NASDAQ: HEXO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/25/2019 – HEXO was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

10/21/2019 – HEXO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2019 – HEXO was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/11/2019 – HEXO was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2019 – HEXO was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2019 – HEXO was downgraded by analysts at Beacon Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2019 – HEXO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

10/7/2019 – HEXO was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

10/2/2019 – HEXO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

9/20/2019 – HEXO is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HEXO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. 39,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,297. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. HEXO Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Get HEXO Corp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 9,094.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.