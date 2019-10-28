WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.15. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WellCare Health Plans to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WCG opened at $279.75 on Monday. WellCare Health Plans has a fifty-two week low of $220.63 and a fifty-two week high of $301.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.58 and a 200-day moving average of $274.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91.

WCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.83.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.