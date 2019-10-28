Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $115.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.12.

YUM opened at $109.10 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.86.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,717.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $174,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

