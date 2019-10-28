Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Stake Lessened by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 589,200 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 0.4% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 241.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,232,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,233,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,186,000 after acquiring an additional 760,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,842,000 after acquiring an additional 596,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.04. 3,518,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.10. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.21. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $64.43 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wood & Company restated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

