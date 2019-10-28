Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.14-$4.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wood & Company reiterated an average rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Welltower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered Welltower from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.77.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $87.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,351. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.28. Welltower has a 1-year low of $64.43 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.