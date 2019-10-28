Wendell David Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,544 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 40,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,565 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,308,000. Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 27,534 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Nomura set a $161.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

MSFT stock opened at $140.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,067.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.47. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,259,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,171,718. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

