Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $38.85 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $39.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,081,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

