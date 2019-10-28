West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.03 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WST. ValuEngine lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.72.

WST opened at $140.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

