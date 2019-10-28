Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Position Lowered by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up approximately 3.8% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,340,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $301,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3,406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,253,000 after buying an additional 1,271,871 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3,652.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,288,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,283,000 after buying an additional 1,254,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,104,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,526,591,000 after buying an additional 532,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,272,870 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after buying an additional 482,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,507.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,744,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.88. 95,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $65.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.48.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.