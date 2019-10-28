Western Midstream Partners (WES) to Release Earnings on Monday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $23.09 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

WES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on Western Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

In other news, Director David J. Tudor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

