Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given a $31.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has been given a $31.00 price target by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,384,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,847. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

