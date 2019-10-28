Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.52

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.52 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 209752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 24.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 65,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 748.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

