Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.50

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and a P/E ratio of -9.04.

Windar Photonics Company Profile (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEye and WindVision sensors, which measure wind direction and wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

