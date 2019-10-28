Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,271,403 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,924. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $112.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.