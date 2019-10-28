Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.86. The stock had a trading volume of 608,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,803. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $164.78 and a twelve month high of $239.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.43.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $718,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

