Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Buys 10,043 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,850,000 after purchasing an additional 618,290 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 954,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,112,000 after acquiring an additional 86,575 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 713,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76,519 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 694,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 644,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,467 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

