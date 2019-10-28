Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Sells 668 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 18.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 25,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $250,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,942,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at $30,787,717.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,155.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,950.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,564 shares of company stock worth $4,718,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

