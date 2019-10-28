WNS’s (WNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $61.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. WNS had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $220.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in WNS by 275.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 94,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 69,305 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in WNS by 0.9% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 91,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in WNS by 65.2% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 267,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 105,806 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in WNS during the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in WNS by 10.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

