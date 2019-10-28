Wolff Financial Management LLC Buys 131 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,861. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $90.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.12.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.