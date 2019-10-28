Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,454,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,763,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,393 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,092,000 after acquiring an additional 800,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,036,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,960,000 after acquiring an additional 70,015 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 19,214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,218 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,075,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 838,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $66.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $52,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,500. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

