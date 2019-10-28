Wolff Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,322 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.31. 78,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $111.78 and a 52-week high of $154.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

