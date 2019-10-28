World Asset Management Inc Has $470,000 Stock Position in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,608 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Cowen Inc. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 5,485,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,076,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 548,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 192,888 shares during the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

MFG stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

