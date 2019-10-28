World Asset Management Inc Has $564,000 Holdings in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Relx were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Relx by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,336,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,121 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Relx by 9.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,400,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,591,000 after purchasing an additional 205,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Relx by 23.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,334,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 440,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Relx by 42.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 358,742 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Relx by 7.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,183,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,891,000 after purchasing an additional 80,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

RELX opened at $23.72 on Monday. Relx PLC has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.