World Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,083 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 511.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerald Evans bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 115,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

