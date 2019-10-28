World Asset Management Inc Purchases 163 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,548,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,650,000 after buying an additional 317,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,867,000 after buying an additional 438,673 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 557.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,181,000 after buying an additional 1,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,602,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,400,000 after buying an additional 103,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Sun Communities by 91.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,370,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,448,000 after buying an additional 653,483 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,353,711. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,679,675.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,063. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

SUI opened at $157.43 on Monday. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $96.17 and a 1-year high of $159.57. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.78.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

