World Asset Management Inc Purchases 653 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $36.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Jabil Inc has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $37.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 19,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $715,492.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 9,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $352,167.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,615,104.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,398 shares of company stock worth $6,241,110 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

