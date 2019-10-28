WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WP Carey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.25. WP Carey posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $4.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WP Carey.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.08. WP Carey has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $93.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WP Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.