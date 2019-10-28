XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XBiotech Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing True Human(TM) monoclonal antibodies for treating diseases. XBiotech Inc. is based in AUSTIN, United States. “

XBIT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded XBiotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of XBIT opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. XBiotech has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $406.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.44.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XBiotech by 1,037.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 259,660 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 331,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 70,420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 1st quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

