Xilinx’s (XLNX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the programmable devices maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $135.00.

XLNX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Xilinx from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.26.

Shares of XLNX opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $129,408.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,768. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1,957.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $326,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,227 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,606,413,000 after purchasing an additional 952,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 48.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,058 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $315,561,000 after acquiring an additional 869,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

