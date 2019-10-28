XMax (XMX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $221.60 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One XMax token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Coinrail, OTCBTC and HADAX. XMax has a market capitalization of $37.83 million and $221.60 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XMax has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00040624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.73 or 0.05493818 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000227 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00032128 BTC.

About XMax

XMX is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,608,588,953 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Graviex, FCoin, Coinrail, HADAX, Hotbit, CryptoBridge, ABCC and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.