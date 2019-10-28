XP Power (LON:XPP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt increased their target price on XP Power from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XP Power in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of XPP opened at GBX 2,580 ($33.71) on Thursday. XP Power has a 1 year low of GBX 1,855 ($24.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,740 ($35.80). The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,452.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,355.72. The stock has a market cap of $492.60 million and a PE ratio of 19.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.60%.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

