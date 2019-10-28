YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Get YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR alerts:

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.71. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.70.

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (YASKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.