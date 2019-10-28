Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) to report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Eastgroup Properties posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

In other news, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,428,474.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $60,995.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,803 shares in the company, valued at $473,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,979,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,576,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,211,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 795,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,247,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,628,000 after buying an additional 112,046 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,212,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EGP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.05. Eastgroup Properties has a 1 year low of $87.69 and a 1 year high of $133.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a 0.72000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

