Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) to Announce -$0.95 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) to announce ($0.95) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($1.11). Five Prime Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($1.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five Prime Therapeutics.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 842.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $59,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 525,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,969,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,345,904 shares of company stock worth $5,100,245 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,691.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FPRX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 630,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,827. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.