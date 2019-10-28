Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to Post -$0.62 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) will post ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.41). AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,903,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp purchased 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMAG opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $365.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.39. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $22.79.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

